Special Olympics Torch Run: Juneau Police and athletes team up.

Fu Bao has been a Special Olympics athlete in Juneau for about 9 years and has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Olympics since 2015. His specialty is bowling, but his real talent may be his work as an enthusiastic spokesperson for Special Olympics. He and Juneau Police Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey work together in promoting the Torch Run, which is an important fundraiser for local Special Olympics programs.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022