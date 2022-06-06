KTOO

Special Olympics Torch Run: Juneau Police and athletes team up.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Memorial Week for the Juneau Police.

Guests: Det. Kirt Stage-Harvey, Torch Run organizer. Fu Bao, Special Olympics athlete and spokesperson.
Statewide, the Law Enforcement Torch Run generates about $150,000. The money that is raised in Juneau stays in the community to help local athletes compete.

 

Fu Bao has been a Special Olympics athlete in Juneau for about 9 years and has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Olympics since 2015. His specialty is bowling, but his real talent may be his work as an enthusiastic spokesperson for Special Olympics. He and Juneau Police Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey work together in promoting the Torch Run, which is an important fundraiser for local Special Olympics programs.

Fu Bao recently underwent training to become a Special Olympics Health Messenger, in addition to his role as spokesperson for the Juneau Torch Run.

