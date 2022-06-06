The Alaska Police Officers Association marks National Police Week, May 11-17, with a number of local events aimed at raising awareness about the role of police in a community. It’s traditionally a time to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty, but is also part of a weeklong effort to reach out to the community. Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey, president of the Capital City Chapter of the APOA, believes it’s more important than ever for police to make the effort to build bridges of trust and respect.
Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.
Guests: Det. Kirt Stage-Harvey, President of the Capital City Chapter of the Alaska Peace Officers Association