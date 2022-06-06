The growing need for skilled leadership in outdoor and adventure settings.

Guests: Forest Wagner, UAS Assistant Professor of Outdoor Studies and chairman of the UAS humanities program.
As ecotourism grows in popularity, so does the demand for outdoor leadership skills.
Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS, says these skills have applications in a variety of careers.
From risk management to an intimate understanding of the relationship between humans and the natural world, students in the University of Alaska Southeast’s Outdoor Studies program are also trained to develop good judgement, a lifelong skill.