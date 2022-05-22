The growing need for skilled leadership in outdoor and adventure settings.

As ecotourism grows in popularity, so does the demand for outdoor leadership skills.
Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS, says these skills have applications in a variety of careers.
From risk management to an intimate understanding of the relationship between humans and the natural world, students in the University of Alaska Southeast’s Outdoor Studies program are also trained to develop good judgement, a lifelong skill.
Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Full show: UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.
- Part 2: Special Olympics Torch Run: Juneau Police and athletes team up.
- Part 3: Garden Talk: The basics of fertilizing your plants.