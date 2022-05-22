KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

The growing need for skilled leadership in outdoor and adventure settings.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Forest Wagner, UAS Assistant Professor of Outdoor Studies and chairman of the UAS humanities program.
The students saw a lot of wildlife on their Glacier Bay kayak tour which included brown and black bears, moose, mountain goats, and wolves, as well as a variety of birds. They were also able to observe a variety of marine mammals.

 

As ecotourism grows in popularity, so does the demand for outdoor leadership skills.

Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS,  says these skills have applications in a variety of careers.

From risk management to an intimate understanding of the relationship between humans and the natural world, students in the University of Alaska Southeast’s Outdoor Studies program are also trained to develop good judgement, a lifelong skill.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications