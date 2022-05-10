KTOO

Hope Endowment Fund awarded almost $2 million in grants

Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band. Juneau Hope Endowment Fund. World Bird Migration Day. An evening with humorist David Sedaris.

Guests: Amy Skilbred, Executive Director and Reed Stoops, grants committee member — Juneau Community Foundation
 

The Juneau Community Foundation’s Hope Endowment Fund gave grants to two dozen non-profits in Juneau this year. Each received a share of more than $1.95 million in funding. The grants were prioritized to serve people in crisis — programs aimed at stabilizing some of the community’s most vulnerable — such as those in need of food and housing, victims of domestic violence or those with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Suicide prevention programs and care for the elderly were also at the top of the list for funding.

 

Collectively, money from the Juneau Community Foundation’s Hope Endowment Fund and the City and Borough of Juneau, provided  local non-profits with more than $1.9 million, The partnership also streamlined the grant writing process (Photo courtesy of Juneau Community Foundation).

 

