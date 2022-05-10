Hope Endowment Fund awarded almost $2 million in grants

The Juneau Community Foundation’s Hope Endowment Fund gave grants to two dozen non-profits in Juneau this year. Each received a share of more than $1.95 million in funding. The grants were prioritized to serve people in crisis — programs aimed at stabilizing some of the community’s most vulnerable — such as those in need of food and housing, victims of domestic violence or those with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Suicide prevention programs and care for the elderly were also at the top of the list for funding.

Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022