David Sedaris brings laughter to Juneau

Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band. Juneau Hope Endowment Fund. World Bird Migration Day. An evening with humorist David Sedaris.

Guests: Jeana Varney, Membership and Marketing Director and Bostin Christopher, Business and Community Support –KTOO.
 

David Sedaris, a humorist, writer and regular NPR contributor, returns to Juneau on Wednesday, May 18th, to bring an evening of wit and social critique. The performance is a fundraiser for KTOO, the station’s first in-person event since the pandemic.

 

Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

