David Sedaris brings laughter to Juneau

Guests: Jeana Varney, Membership and Marketing Director and Bostin Christopher, Business and Community Support –KTOO.
David Sedaris, a humorist, writer and regular NPR contributor, returns to Juneau on Wednesday, May 18th, to bring an evening of wit and social critique. The performance is a fundraiser for KTOO, the station’s first in-person event since the pandemic.
Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Full show: US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band. Juneau Hope Endowment Fund. World Bird Migration Day. An evening with humorist David Sedaris.
- Part 1: US Pacific Fleet: Making music in the military.
- Part 2: Hope Endowment Fund awarded almost $2 million in grants
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society marks World Migratory Bird Day