High energy is an understatement for the US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band, in town this week for the Juneau Jazz and Classics spring concert series

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a few of the band members will drop in on the show. They’ll talk about their lives as touring professional musicians, who serve their country by using their talents to perform at military and diplomatic functions, as well as community events like the Juneau Maritime Festival and Juneau Jazz and Classics.

Also, on this program:

The Hope Endowment Fund, a partnership between the Juneau Community Foundation and the City and Borough of Juneau. How the fund helps some of the community’s most vulnerable.

A bird-banding demonstration from the Juneau Audubon Society, as part of World Migratory Bird Day.

Comedian David Sedaris returns to Juneau to perform at a KTOO benefit.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

