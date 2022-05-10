Juneau Audubon Society marks World Migratory Bird Day

Guests: Gwen Baluss, Juneau Audubon Society board member.
The Juneau Audubon Society is celebrating World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14th with a bird-banding demonstration from 7:00-10:00 a.m. It’s a chance to see songbirds up close and learn about techniques for studying birds.
Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Full show: US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band. Juneau Hope Endowment Fund. World Bird Migration Day. An evening with humorist David Sedaris.
- Part 1: US Pacific Fleet: Making music in the military.
- Part 2: Hope Endowment Fund awarded almost $2 million in grants
- Part 3: David Sedaris brings laughter to Juneau