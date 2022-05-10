KTOO

Juneau Audubon Society marks World Migratory Bird Day

Air date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band. Juneau Hope Endowment Fund. World Bird Migration Day. An evening with humorist David Sedaris.

Guests: Gwen Baluss, Juneau Audubon Society board member.
 

The Juneau Audubon Society is celebrating World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14th with a bird-banding demonstration from 7:00-10:00 a.m. It’s a chance to see songbirds up close and learn about techniques for studying birds.

 

Look closely and you’ll see that this Lincoln’s Sparrow has been banded. It’s a species that may be captured and banded at the Juneau Audubon Society’s bird-banding demonstration on Saturday. One of the presenters, Gwen Baluss, says you can find these tiny birds nesting all over Juneau, but they winter in the southern United States and as far away as Central America (Photo by Gwen Baluss). 

 

