After 16 years at the helm of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, Nancy DeCherney is finishing out her last days on the job as she heads into retirement.

At the beginning of each month, DeCherney has been a regular on Juneau Afternoon, when she gives a round-up of First Friday art exhibits and concerts. But this Wednesday was her last time on the show as head of the JAHC, so we took time out to celebrate Nancy DeCherney’s long service to the arts community in Juneau.

Also, in this program:

A preview of the Rie Muñoz retrospective, Portrait of Alaska, at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, which was gifted a huge collection of her paintings and sketches.

How the Maritime Festival showcases Juneau’s rich maritime history and culture

