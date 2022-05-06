Juneau celebrates its maritime culture and history

Guests: Alex Vrabec, Juneau Economic Development Council.
The Juneau Economic Development Council works year round is to raise awareness about Juneau’s economic ties to the sea. And one of its big events, the Juneau Maritime Festival, takes place this Saturday, a gathering that draws the community out to the waterfront to celebrate Juneau’s rich maritime culture and heritage.
