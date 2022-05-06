KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau celebrates its maritime culture and history

Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Nancy DeCherney bids farewell as director. Juneau-Douglas City Museum features work of Rie Muñoz. Juneau Maritime Festival set for Saturday.

Guests: Alex Vrabec, Juneau Economic Development Council.
The Juneau Economic Development Council works year round is to raise awareness about Juneau’s economic ties to the sea. And one of its big events, the Juneau Maritime Festival, takes place this Saturday, a gathering that draws the community out to the waterfront to celebrate Juneau’s rich maritime culture and heritage.

