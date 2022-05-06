Nancy DeCherney’s final First Friday round-up

As executive director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, Nancy DeCherney has overseen a lot of change. When she first took the job, the JAHC operated out of a basement in downtown Juneau. A short time later, she was tasked with transforming the National Guard Armory into its new headquarters. Recently, JAHC took over operations of Centennial Hall. Efforts are now underway to remodel Centennial Hall and turn it into a new civic center. DeCherney also developed scholarships and grant programs to nurture Juneau artists and steered the JAHC through the challenging times of the pandemic, which required Juneau’s arts community to reinvent itself.

Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022