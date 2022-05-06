KTOO

A window into the world of Rie Muñoz

Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Nancy DeCherney bids farewell as director. Juneau-Douglas City Museum features work of Rie Muñoz. Juneau Maritime Festival set for Saturday.

Guests: Niko Sanguinetti, Curator of Collections and Exhibits, Juneau Douglas City Museum
The opening reception for Portrait of Alaska, A Rie Muñoz Retrospective, opens on Friday, May 6th at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

You’ll find Rie Muñoz paintings in living rooms, offices, and just about everywhere you go in Alaska — colorful slices of life — from fishermen at the dock, to Alaska Native women picking berries on the tundra, to a hot tub soak in Tenakee Springs — evidence that she traveled widely across the state, painting and sketching over the course of 50 years.

After her death, the Muñoz family gifted Juneau-Douglas City Museum a collection of her paintings, as well as 149 sketchbooks.  Niko Sanguinetti, as curator of collections and exhibits, has worked behind the scenes with the museum’s Muñoz collection and shares her knowledge about one of Alaska’s most beloved and prolific artists.

 

 

