A window into the world of Rie Muñoz

You’ll find Rie Muñoz paintings in living rooms, offices, and just about everywhere you go in Alaska — colorful slices of life — from fishermen at the dock, to Alaska Native women picking berries on the tundra, to a hot tub soak in Tenakee Springs — evidence that she traveled widely across the state, painting and sketching over the course of 50 years.

After her death, the Muñoz family gifted Juneau-Douglas City Museum a collection of her paintings, as well as 149 sketchbooks. Niko Sanguinetti, as curator of collections and exhibits, has worked behind the scenes with the museum’s Muñoz collection and shares her knowledge about one of Alaska’s most beloved and prolific artists.

Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022