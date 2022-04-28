KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

KTOO Studio 2K part of a larger renovation project, using best acoustic engineering practices.

Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — KTOO studio dedicated to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson. Juneau Symphony spring concert preview. Brewers Guild of Alaska AK5K Beer Run.  

Guests: Bill Legere, KTOO General Manager. George Reifenstein, longtime KTOO board member. Wayne Jensen, architect for remodeling project. Art Peterson, donor for Studio 2K renovation.L
Listen to the official dedication of  KTOO’s Studio 2K to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson, as well as the story behind a $58,000 community campaign to bring KTOO’s outdated studios into the modern broadcasting era.

Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications