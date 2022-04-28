KTOO Studio 2K part of a larger renovation project, using best acoustic engineering practices.

Guests: Bill Legere, KTOO General Manager. George Reifenstein, longtime KTOO board member. Wayne Jensen, architect for remodeling project. Art Peterson, donor for Studio 2K renovation.L
Listen to the official dedication of KTOO’s Studio 2K to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson, as well as the story behind a $58,000 community campaign to bring KTOO’s outdated studios into the modern broadcasting era.
