After two long years of struggling during the pandemic, the Juneau Symphony returns to the stage as a full orchestra, and the timing couldn’t be better. It’s the debut concert for Dr. Christopher Koch, the Symphony’s new music director. This weekend’s symphony performance is a Musician’s Favorites concert that features pieces selected by the orchestra. The concert also features the winner of the 2022 Youth Solo Competition, Angela Huffer, an eighth grader at Faith Community Christian School.

Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022