On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, time out to take care of some KTOO family business. Studio 2K will be dedicated in the memory of Carolyn Hobbs Peterson, a Juneau artist, animal lover, and a volunteer for many community causes.

You’ll also hear the story of KTOO’s Studio 2K, which was designed with Juneau Afternoon in mind. Almost $60,000 was raised to transform the studio into an acoustically friendly environment to showcase the sounds of the musicians and other performers who frequent the show.

Also on this program:

A preview of the Juneau Symphony’s spring concert.

The Brewers Guild of Alaska’s AK5K Beer Run

Ed Buyarski’s Garden Talk

