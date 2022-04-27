On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, time out to take care of some KTOO family business. Studio 2K will be dedicated in the memory of Carolyn Hobbs Peterson, a Juneau artist, animal lover, and a volunteer for many community causes.
You’ll also hear the story of KTOO’s Studio 2K, which was designed with Juneau Afternoon in mind. Almost $60,000 was raised to transform the studio into an acoustically friendly environment to showcase the sounds of the musicians and other performers who frequent the show.
Also on this program:
- A preview of the Juneau Symphony’s spring concert.
- The Brewers Guild of Alaska’s AK5K Beer Run
- Ed Buyarski’s Garden Talk
Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The show repeats at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.