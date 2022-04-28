KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Brewers Guild of Alaska

Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — KTOO studio dedicated to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson. Juneau Symphony spring concert preview. Brewers Guild of Alaska AK5K Beer Run.  

Guests: Meghan Chambers, Forbidden Peak Brewery. Tommy Vrabec, Denali Brewing Company.
Leave it up to the Brewers Guild of Alaska to figure out how to roll exercise, fun and of course, beer, into one package. In the 2022 AK5K, you can choose your own route to run, walk or hike a 5K. When you finish,  you receive prizes.

 

Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

