UAS’s new Alaska Native Success Specialist: Why Dannielle Carlson is so passionate about her job.

Guests: Dannielle Carlson, UAS Alaska Native Success Specialist
Dannielle Carlson grew up in Sandpoint, a remote, predominantly Alaska Native community. As a first-generation graduate, she knows the challenges of pursuing a degree. She’s now putting her personal experience to work as an Alaska Native Student Success Specialist, a newly-created position at the University of Alaska Southeast.
Her mission is two-fold: to attract and retain Native students by making the campus a welcoming and equitable experience for Alaska Natives.
Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Full show: UAS efforts to attract and keep Alaska Native students. Perseverance Theatre’s Tony Award-winning musical, Fun Home. Litter Free’s community-wide spring clean-up. Garden Talk.
- Part 1: Fun Home comes to Peseverance Theatre’s main stage, April 22nd to May 8th.
- Part 2: Juneau community-wide clean-up set for Saturday, April 30th.