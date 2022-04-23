Juneau community-wide clean-up set for Saturday, April 30th.

Guests: John Hudson, Southeast Alaska Watershed Council. Nancy Waterman Southeast Alaska Land Trust.
Juneau’s community-wide clean-up is a rite of Spring that goes back to 1916. Today, it’s run by the non-profit group, Litter Free, and continues to grow in participation. Last year, volunteers collected more than 30,000 pounds of trash.
Juneau’s community-wide clean-up is a rite of Spring that goes back to 1916. Today, it’s run by the non-profit group, Litter Free, and continues to grow in participation. Last year, volunteers collected more than 30,000 pounds of trash.
Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Full show: UAS efforts to attract and keep Alaska Native students. Perseverance Theatre’s Tony Award-winning musical, Fun Home. Litter Free’s community-wide spring clean-up. Garden Talk.
- Part 1: UAS’s new Alaska Native Success Specialist: Why Dannielle Carlson is so passionate about her job.
- Part 2: Fun Home comes to Peseverance Theatre’s main stage, April 22nd to May 8th.