Juneau community-wide clean-up set for Saturday, April 30th.

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Litter Free Cleanup Day 2012
Volunteers collected about 20,000 pounds of trash during Litter Free’s 2012 Cleanup Day. Photo courtesy Litter Free, Inc.
Guests: John Hudson, Southeast Alaska Watershed Council. Nancy Waterman Southeast Alaska Land Trust.
Juneau’s community-wide clean-up is a rite of Spring that goes back to 1916. Today, it’s run by the non-profit group, Litter Free, and continues to grow in participation. Last year, volunteers collected more than 30,000 pounds of trash.

 

 

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

