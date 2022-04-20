As an Alaska Native, Dannielle Carlson knows personally what it takes to succeed in college. Now she helps other Native students on their educational journey at the University of Alaska Southeast.

On this Wednesday’sJuneau Afternoon , Carlson will talk about her graduate research into some of the barriers Native and Rural students face, as well as what it was like to be a first-generation Rural Alaska Native at UAS.

Also on this Wednesday’s program:

After a two-year wait, Perseverance Theatre’s new musical, Fun Home, comes to the stage.

Litter Free’s community-wide campaign for greening-up and cleaning-up Juneau.

In this week’s Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski talks about how to protect your plants from Spring’s weather roller coaster.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday's program.

