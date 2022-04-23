Fun Home comes to Peseverance Theatre’s main stage, April 22nd to May 8th.

Critics called Fun Home one of the most groundbreaking productions to hit Broadway. The play won five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical. This Friday night, the play will open to Juneau audiences at Perseverance Theatre.

Fun Home is a production based on a graphic memoire from Alison Bechdel, who used cartoons to tell the story of her relationship with her gay father, as well as her own journey as a lesbian.

Perseverance Theatre’s small stage in downtown Douglas is quite different from Broadway, but the musical’s director and cast say, in some ways, the intimate setting may be even more powerful.

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022