Gustavus may be a small community, but it’s where Sean Patrick followed his passions to produce Sonus, a hard rock album that packs a punch.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, the story behind the album. How Patrick produced it in Gustavus, at the “Rusty Recordings” studios, where Justin Smith engineered and mixed his tracks – using as much analog equipment as possible to produce an authentic rock-and-roll sound.

Also on this program:

How the sport of Disc Golf is taking root in Southeast Alaska.

Why National Record Store Day in Juneau is about much more than selling records, but also creating community.

And how the Marie Drake Planetarium plans to observe Earth Day.

