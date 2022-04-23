KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

National Record Store Day celebrated in Juneau.

Air date: Friday, April 22, 2022 — Sonus album released: A big sound from a small town. Juneau Disc Golf Club holds May events. National Record Store Day celebrated in Juneau. Marie Drake Planetarium Earth Day presentation.

Guests: Keith Crocker and Luke Metcalfe, owners of Downtown Disc, interview by KXLL music director Chandre Boom.
The Downtown Disc Store sells new and used records (Photo courtesy of Downtown Discs).

National Record Store Day was created in 2007 to keep the culture of independent record stores alive – a time for vinyl enthusiasts, artists and store owners to come together and share their love of music.

Juneau will be part of that celebration. KXLL’s Chandre Boom sat down with the owners of Downtown Disc to find out more about how record stores build community.

 

 

 

