National Record Store Day was created in 2007 to keep the culture of independent record stores alive – a time for vinyl enthusiasts, artists and store owners to come together and share their love of music.
Juneau will be part of that celebration. KXLL’s Chandre Boom sat down with the owners of Downtown Disc to find out more about how record stores build community.
Air date: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Full show: Sonus album released: A big sound from a small town. Juneau Disc Golf Club holds May events. National Record Store Day celebrated in Juneau. Marie Drake Planetarium Earth Day presentation.
- Part 1: The source of the Sonus album sound.
- Part 2: Disc golf grows in popularity in Juneau, boosted by workshops and community events.
- Part 3: Marie Drake Planetarium observes Earth Day.