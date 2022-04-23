Marie Drake Planetarium observes Earth Day.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium.
The Marie Drake Planetarium is observing Earth Day on Sunday evening with a presentation called, “Earth: Our Blue Planet.” at 6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The presentation is free.
Air date: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Full show: Sonus album released: A big sound from a small town. Juneau Disc Golf Club holds May events. National Record Store Day celebrated in Juneau. Marie Drake Planetarium Earth Day presentation.
- Part 1: The source of the Sonus album sound.
- Part 2: Disc golf grows in popularity in Juneau, boosted by workshops and community events.
- Part 3: National Record Store Day celebrated in Juneau.