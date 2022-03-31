KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tidal Echoes, a literary journal with 18 years of history.

Air date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — NAMI Juneau offers mental health program to build family support. 2022 edition of Tidal Echoes published. Discover Southeast’s summer programs. 

Guests: Shaelene Moler, Tidal Echoes Junior Editor.
Tidal Echoes started out  in 2004, mainly as an outlet for students at the University of Alaska Southeast to publish their work. Since then, it’s evolved into a literary and artistic voice for Southeast Alaska.

 

