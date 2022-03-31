NAMI Juneau’s Family-to-Family classes connects families to mental health support services

Guests: Aaron Surma, Executive Director, NAMI Juneau. Bonnie Chaney, NAMI Juneau volunteer.
Aaron Surma and Bonnie Chaney know from their own personal experiences what it’s like to battle a chronic mental health condition — Surma as a young man, who struggled with depression — and Chaney, as a mother, who helped her son cope with numerous challenges. Both say the Family-to-Family program offers the kind of help they would have wanted.
