Discovery Southeast: 30 years of connecting children to nature.

Air date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — NAMI Juneau offers mental health program to build family support. 2022 edition of Tidal Echoes published. Discover Southeast’s summer programs. 

Children on a Discovery Southeast hike learn about tree rings (Photo courtesy of Discovery Southeast).
Guests: Shawn Eisele, Executive Director. Kelly Sorensen, Education Coordinator.
Discovery Southeast is gearing up for its summer season, filled with programs that give children hands-on experience with science and nature. Since it began 30 years ago, several generations of Juneau children have taken part in the program.

 

Discovery Southeast encourages children to explore, learn and play outdoors (Photo courtesy of Discovery Alaska),

