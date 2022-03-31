Discovery Southeast: 30 years of connecting children to nature.

Guests: Shawn Eisele, Executive Director. Kelly Sorensen, Education Coordinator.
Discovery Southeast is gearing up for its summer season, filled with programs that give children hands-on experience with science and nature. Since it began 30 years ago, several generations of Juneau children have taken part in the program.
Air date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Full show: NAMI Juneau offers mental health program to build family support. 2022 edition of Tidal Echoes published. Discover Southeast’s summer programs.
- Part 1: NAMI Juneau’s Family-to-Family classes connects families to mental health support services
- Part 2: Tidal Echoes, a literary journal with 18 years of history.