If you have a loved one who struggles with a mental health condition, it can feel overwhelming.

But NAMI Juneau will soon offer a new program called, “Family-to-Family,” in which families help each other.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at some of the workshops on problem solving, crisis communication strategies, as well as how to locate and navigate support services — led by a team of people who have experienced those very same challenges.

Also on this program.

What’s inside the latest issue of “Tidal Echoes,” a literary journal published by the University of Alaska Southeast.

A look at Discover Southeast’s efforts to deepen the connection between children and nature.

Rhonda McBride hosts Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.