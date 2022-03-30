KTOO

Wednesday, March 30, 2022: NAMI Juneau offers mental health program to build family support. 2022 edition of Tidal Echoes published. Discover Southeast’s summer programs. 

If you have a loved one who struggles with a mental health condition, it can feel overwhelming.

But NAMI Juneau will soon offer a new program called, “Family-to-Family,” in which families help each other.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at some of the workshops on problem solving, crisis communication strategies, as well as how to locate and navigate support services — led by a team of people who have experienced those very same challenges.

Also on this program.

  • What’s inside the latest issue of “Tidal Echoes,” a literary journal published by the University of Alaska Southeast.
  • A look at Discover Southeast’s efforts to deepen the connection between children and nature.
Children on a Discover Southeast hike through the forest (Photo courtesy of Discovery Southeast).
