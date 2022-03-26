Whales in distress from entanglements.

Rescuing whales that get entangled in fishing gear is a growing problem in Southeast Alaska and likely underreported. Based on research which counts their scars, scientists say more than half are marked by scars from entanglement. Sadie Wright, who coordinates whale rescues for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says more help is needed from fishermen and others who work on the water to report entanglements. NOAA is also hoping to recruit more volunteers, with training in fisheries and other related fields, to help rescue the whales.

Air date: Friday, March 25, 2022