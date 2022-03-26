KTOO

Whales in distress from entanglements.

Air date: Friday, March 25, 2022 — Benny Benson, Alaska flag designer: Setting the record straight. Rescuing entangled whales.

Humpback whale entangled in commercial lobster gear, sighted off San Diego in 2015 (photographed under NOAA permit #: 18786) (Photo courtesy NOAA Fisheries)
Guests: Sadie Wright, Protected Species Biologist, NOAA.
Rescuing whales that get entangled in fishing gear is a growing problem in Southeast Alaska and likely underreported. Based on research which counts their scars, scientists say more than half are marked by scars from entanglement. Sadie Wright, who coordinates whale rescues for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says more help is needed from fishermen and others who work on the water to report entanglements. NOAA is also hoping to recruit  more volunteers, with training in fisheries and other related fields, to help rescue the whales.

 

