Not everything in the history books is true. Michael Livingston says research into Benny Benson, the boy who designed Alaska’s flag, is a case in point.
Livingston worked with a team of family tree researchers and historians to investigate discrepancies in the record. Now almost a century later, Benson’s date of birth, his parentage and his true Alaska Native identity have all been corrected.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Livingston talks about his historical detective work, as well as theories about what may have inspired Benson, who was fourteen, to create Alaska’s iconic Big Dipper flag.
Also in this program:
- Alaska’s Large Whale Entanglement program, which depends on volunteers to report and rescue distressed whales.
Part 1: Benny Benson: Tracking down the truth about Alaska flag designer.
For most of his life, Michael Livingston has worked in law enforcement. But after he went to work for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association on cultural and historical projects, his investigative skills came in handy. Livingston spearheaded a decade-long effort to unearth the truth about Benny Benson, the student who designed Alaska’s flag. The detective work involved is almost as fascinating as what researchers discovered.
Part 2: Benny Benson: Alaska flag designer had a life of ups and downs and many surprises.
Michael Livingston peels away layers of history to get to the heart of a story about a boy, who spent almost of all his childhood in a series of orphanages — but at the age of fourteen went on to design what is considered one of the most beautiful state flags in America.
Part 3: Whales in distress from entanglements.
Rescuing whales that get entangled in fishing gear is a growing problem in Southeast Alaska and likely underreported. Based on research which counts their scars, scientists say more than half are marked by scars from entanglement. Sadie Wright, who coordinates whale rescues for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says more help is needed from fishermen and others who work on the water to report entanglements. NOAA is also hoping to recruit more volunteers, with training in fisheries and other related fields, to help rescue the whales.