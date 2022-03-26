Not everything in the history books is true. Michael Livingston says research into Benny Benson, the boy who designed Alaska’s flag, is a case in point.

Livingston worked with a team of family tree researchers and historians to investigate discrepancies in the record. Now almost a century later, Benson’s date of birth, his parentage and his true Alaska Native identity have all been corrected.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Livingston talks about his historical detective work, as well as theories about what may have inspired Benson, who was fourteen, to create Alaska’s iconic Big Dipper flag.

Also in this program:

Alaska’s Large Whale Entanglement program, which depends on volunteers to report and rescue distressed whales.

