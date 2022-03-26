Benny Benson, Part 2: Alaska flag designer had a life of ups and downs and many surprises.

Guests: Michael Livingston, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.
Michael Livingston peels away layers of history to get to the heart of a story about a boy, who spent almost of all his childhood in a series of orphanages — but at the age of fourteen went on to design what is considered one of the most beautiful state flags in America.
Michael Livingston peels away layers of history to get to the heart of a story about a boy, who spent almost of all his childhood in a series of orphanages — but at the age of fourteen went on to design what is considered one of the most beautiful state flags in America.