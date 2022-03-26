KTOO

Benny Benson, Part 2: Alaska flag designer had a life of ups and downs and many surprises.

Air date: Friday, March 25, 2022 — Benny Benson, Alaska flag designer: Setting the record straight. Rescuing entangled whales.

Guests: Michael Livingston, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.
Michael Livingston peels away layers of history to get to the heart of a story about a boy, who spent almost of all his childhood in a series of orphanages — but at the age of fourteen went on to design what is considered one of the most beautiful state flags in America.

 

Benny Benson, designer of Alaska’s flag, in Seward circa 1927. On Feb. 28 — 109 years after Benson was born — Anchorage Superior Court Judge Adolf Zeman ordered the State of Alaska to issue a corrected version of Benson’s birth certificate. (Photo from Alaska State Library, Alaska. Dept. Of Education and Early Development, ASA_A5_RG157_SR1662_VS3197)

