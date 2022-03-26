Benny Benson, Part 1: Tracking down the truth about Alaska flag designer.

For most of his life, Michael Livingston has worked in law enforcement. But after he went to work for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association on cultural and historical projects, his investigative skills came in handy. Livingston spearheaded a decade-long effort to unearth the truth about Benny Benson, the student who designed Alaska’s flag. The detective work involved is almost as fascinating as what researchers discovered.

Air date: Friday, March 25, 2022