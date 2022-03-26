KTOO

Benny Benson, Part 1: Tracking down the truth about Alaska flag designer.

Air date: Friday, March 25, 2022 — Benny Benson, Alaska flag designer: Setting the record straight. Rescuing entangled whales.

Guests: Michael Livingston, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.
For most of his life, Michael Livingston has worked in law enforcement. But after he went to work for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association on cultural and historical projects, his investigative skills came in handy. Livingston spearheaded a decade-long effort to unearth the truth about Benny Benson, the student who designed Alaska’s flag. The detective work involved is almost as fascinating as what researchers discovered.

Michael Livingston works for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, where he has worked on a number of history and culture projects. Livingston and a group of family tree researchers have been working for almost a decade to nail down accurate information about Benny Benson’s life.

 

 

