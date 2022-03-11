What is Juneau’s favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Thin Mints? Samoas? Or, Tagalongs? And what does the newest cookie, the Adventureful, taste like? Have you ever wondered what Girl Scouts do with all the money they raise and how much stays here locally?
Some of the questions that will be answered on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.
Also on this show:
- The Weedy Wednesday Zoom gardening series, with Southeast Master Gardeners on hand to help you problem solve.
- And the art of fly fishing along the Juneau Road system.
- Astronomy buff Steve Kocsis talks about the Big Dipper constellation
Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
Part 1: Foodie Friday: Juneau Girl Scout cookie sales.
Whether you’re the Juneau Girl Scout cookie sales manager, a volunteer job by the way, or a 9-year-old Brownie, there’s a lot more to Girl Scout cookie sales than you might think.
Part 2: Get ready for spring planting with Weedy Wednesday.
Weedy Wednesday, a series of brown bag luncheons, Zoom-style, will get underway on Wednesday, March 16th. Each program includes a short presentation and a question and answer session with Master Gardeners like Corinne Conlon, who love to share their knowledge. On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Conlon got into the spirit of Foodie Friday and offered up one of her favorite recipes, Potato Leek Soup, made from ingredients grown in her own garden.
Here’s her recipe:
Part 3: Fireside Lecture on Fly Fishing
You never have to go far to use a rod and reel in Juneau. Brad Elfers, in a March 11th Fireside Lecture, will explain how easy it is to access some great fishing spots. Fireside Lectures are held at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. You can also watch online. Go to the Visitor Center’s Facebook page.
Part 4: The Big Dipper constellation
Steve Kocsis, a volunteer at Juneau’s Marie Drake Planetarium, has a passion for talking about the heavens above. He doesn’t let Juneau’s cloudy skies get in the way either. In this week’s segment, he talks about the Big Dipper, the constellation that’s on the Alaska Flag. You’ll hear the Alaska Flag Song in the backdrop, performed a cappella by Chugiak folksinger, Robin Hopper and her family.