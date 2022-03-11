KTOO

Get ready for spring planting with Weedy Wednesday.

Air date: Friday, March 11, 2022 — Juneau Girl Scout cookie sales. Southeast Master Gardeners Weedy Wednesday. Fly fishing along the Juneau road system.

Guests: Corinne Conlon, President of the Southeast Master Gardeners Association
Weedy Wednesday, a series of brown bag luncheons, Zoom-style, will get underway on Wednesday, March 16th.  Each program includes a short presentation and a  question and answer session with Master Gardeners like Corinne Conlon, who love to share their knowledge.  On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Conlon got into the spirit of  Foodie Friday and offered up one of her favorite recipes, Potato Leek Soup, made from ingredients grown in her own garden.

Here’s her recipe:

 

 

