The Big Dipper constellation

Steve Kocsis, a volunteer at Juneau’s Marie Drake Planetarium, has a passion for talking about the heavens above. He doesn’t let Juneau’s cloudy skies get in the way either. In this week’s segment, he talks about the Big Dipper, the constellation that’s on the Alaska Flag. You’ll hear the Alaska Flag Song in the backdrop, performed a cappella by Chugiak folksinger, Robin Hopper and her family.

Air date: Friday, March 11, 2022