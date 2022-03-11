KTOO

Fireside Lecture on Fly Fishing

Air date: Friday, March 11, 2022 — Juneau Girl Scout cookie sales. Southeast Master Gardeners Weedy Wednesday. Fly fishing along the Juneau road system.

Guests: Brad Elfers, Fireside Lecture presenter.
You never have to go far to use a rod and reel in Juneau. Brad Elfers, in a March 11th Fireside Lecture, will explain how easy it is to access some great fishing spots. Fireside Lectures are held at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center on Fridays  at 7:00 p.m. You can also watch online. Go to the Visitor Center’s Facebook page.

Brad Elfers owns Alaska Fly Fishing Goods. From Cuthroats to Kings, he’s often asked for advice on fly fishing in Juneau.

