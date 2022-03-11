Fireside Lecture on Fly Fishing

Air date: Friday, March 11, 2022

You never have to go far to use a rod and reel in Juneau. Brad Elfers, in a March 11th Fireside Lecture, will explain how easy it is to access some great fishing spots. Fireside Lectures are held at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. You can also watch online. Go to the Visitor Center’s Facebook page.