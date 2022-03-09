KTOO

Yoga therapy inspired by the nature and the sea.

Air date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — Kerry Howard’s battle with Parkinson’s. Webinars on how to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint. Rainforest Yoga workshops on how to unlock stress from your body.

Guests: Djuna Devereaux, Yoga presenter. Katharine Heuman and Theresa Svancara, Rainforest Yoga.
Discovering Dharma, or life’s purpose, through yoga. How Rainforest  Yoga’s upcoming workshop is a mix of therapeutic yoga practices.

Djuna Devereaux’s yoga workshops are a blend of many teachings she learned in her yoga journey.

 

