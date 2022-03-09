KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Reducing carbon emissions: A community and personal exploration

Air date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — Kerry Howard’s battle with Parkinson’s. Webinars on how to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint. Rainforest Yoga workshops on how to unlock stress from your body.

Guests: Anjuli Grantham and Steve Behnke, Juneau Commission on Sustainability.
A five-part webinar that maps out some practical steps to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint, as both a community and an individual.

