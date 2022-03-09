Reducing carbon emissions: A community and personal exploration

Guests: Anjuli Grantham and Steve Behnke, Juneau Commission on Sustainability.
A five-part webinar that maps out some practical steps to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint, as both a community and an individual.
Air date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Full show: Kerry Howard’s battle with Parkinson’s. Webinars on how to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint. Rainforest Yoga workshops on how to unlock stress from your body.
- Part 1: Kerry Howard receives 2020 Optimism Award in fight against Parkinson’s Disease.
- Part 2: Yoga therapy inspired by the nature and the sea.