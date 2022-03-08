It almost seems counter-intuitive, to fight Parkinson’s disease by putting on some heavy, cushioned boxing mitts and train like a fighter.

But that’s exactly what Kerry Howard has done to keep this neuromuscular disease at bay. On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll be joined by two of her coaches from Pavitt’s Gym, to celebrate her latest accomplishment – the prestigious Optimism Award from the Northwest chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

“Living with PD is a challenge, but it is a disease you can live with, and for that I am grateful,” said Howard in a statement. “No one knows what the future holds but I believe in being kind, brave, and grateful. Pessimists may be right more often, but optimists have more friends and more fun.”

Also today:

Finding refuge, resilience and new ways to respond to life’s challenges in an upcoming Rainforest Yoga workshop.

Lowering Juneau’s carbon footprint, as both a community and as an individual.

