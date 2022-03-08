KTOO

Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Kerry Howard’s battle with Parkinson’s. Webinars on how to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint. Rainforest Yoga workshops on how to unlock stress from your body.

Kerry Howard training with Coach Alec Nevalainen in the Rock Steady boxing program at Pavitt’s Gym. Howard was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016 (Photo by Matt Brown).

It almost seems counter-intuitive, to fight Parkinson’s disease by putting on some heavy, cushioned boxing mitts and train like a fighter.

Kerry Howard’s training at Pavitt’s Gym involves more than boxing but rigorous physical conditioning exercises (Photo by Matt Brown).

But that’s exactly what Kerry Howard has done to keep this neuromuscular disease at bay. On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll be joined by two of her coaches from Pavitt’s Gym, to celebrate her latest accomplishment – the prestigious Optimism Award from the Northwest chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

“Living with PD is a challenge, but it is a disease you can live with, and for that I am grateful,” said Howard in a statement. “No one knows what the future holds but I believe in being kind, brave, and grateful.  Pessimists may be right more often, but optimists have more friends and more fun.”

Also today:

  • Finding refuge, resilience and new ways to respond to life’s challenges in an upcoming Rainforest Yoga workshop.
  • Lowering Juneau’s carbon footprint, as both a community and as an individual.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

