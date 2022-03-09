Kerry Howard receives 2020 Optimism Award in fight against Parkinson’s Disease.

How boxing has been a form of movement that’s helped to keep Kerry Howard strong in her fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Watch her work out at Pavitt’s Gym.

Howard will be honored at the Magic of Hope this Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Alaska time. The Magic of Hope, which is virtual this year, is the American Parkinson Disease Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year. You can find ore information on the APDA’s website: apdaparkinson.org.

Air date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022