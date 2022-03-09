KTOO

Kerry Howard receives 2020 Optimism Award in fight against Parkinson’s Disease.

Air date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — Kerry Howard’s battle with Parkinson’s. Webinars on how to reduce Juneau’s carbon footprint. Rainforest Yoga workshops on how to unlock stress from your body.

Guests: Kerry Howard, Optimism Award recipient. Janet Valentour and Alec Nevalainen, Rock Steady boxing coaches.
How boxing has been a form of movement that’s helped to keep Kerry Howard strong in her fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Watch her work out at Pavitt’s Gym.

Howard will be honored at the Magic of Hope this Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Alaska time. The Magic of Hope, which is virtual this year, is the American Parkinson Disease Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year. You can find ore information on the APDA’s website: apdaparkinson.org.

