Why 2/22/22 is a rare Palindrome

Guests: Brian Blitz, UAS Professor of Mathematics
February 22, 2022 is not only Tuesday, but a Twosday — a date that’s getting a lot of national attention. UAS Mathematics professor Brian Blitz says, it’s because human beings have a natural fascination with patterns.
Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Full show: Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.
- Part 1: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents Mixcast 2022
- Part 2: How to enter Juneau Poetry Omnibus contest
- Part 3: Winter Olympics sparks interest in skating at the Treadwell Ice Arena