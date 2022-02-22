KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Why 2/22/22 is a rare Palindrome

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.

Guests: Brian Blitz, UAS Professor of Mathematics
February 22, 2022 is not only Tuesday, but a Twosday — a date that’s getting a lot of national attention. UAS Mathematics professor Brian Blitz says, it’s because human beings have a natural fascination with patterns.

 

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

