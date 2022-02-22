KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents Mixcast 2022

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.

Guests: Skiba Wuoti and Hettie LaVerne, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
A night of music and laughter, as local singers step out of their comfort zone and perform songs that are completely out of character.

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications