Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents Mixcast 2022

Guests: Skiba Wuoti and Hettie LaVerne, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
A night of music and laughter, as local singers step out of their comfort zone and perform songs that are completely out of character.
Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Full show: Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.
- Part 1: Why 2/22/22 is a rare Palindrome
- Part 2: How to enter Juneau Poetry Omnibus contest
- Part 3: Winter Olympics sparks interest in skating at the Treadwell Ice Arena