KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.

Winners in the Poetry Omnibus contest have their poetry displayed on city buses for one year.

Juneau’s poetry contest on wheels is back. On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, find out how you can display your poetry on city buses for one year. The deadline for entering the “Poetry Omnibus” contest is February 28th, just one week away.

Also, on today’s show:

  • Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast returns, a night of songs and entertainment.
  • An update on Treadwell Ice Arena winter season

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday's program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.

 

