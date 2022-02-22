How to enter Juneau Poetry Omnibus contest

Guests: Noelle Dersi, Contest Coordinator
The Poetry Omnibus contest is literally poetry in motion. All Juneau bus riders need to do is turn their gaze upwards, where the advertising placards normally go, and they will find poems on display, selected from those entered in an annual contest.
Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Full show: Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.
- Part 1: Why 2/22/22 is a rare Palindrome
- Part 2: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents Mixcast 2022
- Part 3: Winter Olympics sparks interest in skating at the Treadwell Ice Arena