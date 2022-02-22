KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

How to enter Juneau Poetry Omnibus contest

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Omnibus Poetry deadline approaches. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Mixcast, a night of entertainment. Fun on the ice at Treadwell Arena.

Guests: Noelle Dersi, Contest Coordinator
The Poetry Omnibus contest is literally poetry in motion. All Juneau bus riders need to do is turn their gaze upwards, where the advertising placards normally go, and they will find poems on display, selected from those entered in an annual contest.

To enter, go to the  website:

Poetry OmniBus Contest

Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications