KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

The joys (and challenges) of skiing in Juneau.

Air date: Friday, February 18, 2022 — Fireside Lecture on public lands. JEDC’s Innovation Summit. Katie B’s newsletter for Juneau skiers. Great Backyard Bird Count.

Guests: Katie Bausler, Juneau writer and ski enthusiast
Mountain musings about mountain life from Katie Bausler.  You can find her newsletter here :

The end of a dreamy, dream — a ski slope at Eaglecrest before the heavy rains of January and February (Photo, courtesy of Katie Bausler).

