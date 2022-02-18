About 25 percent of the land in the United States is federal public land. And the story of how this came to be is one of many twists and turns.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Amber DeBardelaben, a ranger at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, will talk about communal ownership of land, a concept that Indigenous peoples had long embraced, but completely foreign to the newcomers who took over their land. DeBardelaben is this week’s presenter at the Visitor Center’s Fireside Lecture series.

Also, on this program:

Innovation in workforce development spotlighted at this year’s JEDC Innovation Summit

Katie Bausler combines her love of skiing and writing to launch a newsletter

The Great Backyard Bird Count and its contribution to citizen science.

