KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Preview of JEDC Innovation Summit

Air date: Friday, February 18, 2022 — Fireside Lecture on public lands. JEDC’s Innovation Summit. Katie B’s newsletter for Juneau skiers. Great Backyard Bird Count.

Guests: Brian Holst, Executive Director, Juneau Economic Development Council
Exploring the theme for this year’s JEDC Innovation Summit: Talent Transformation in a Dynamic Economy.

Brian Holst has been executive director of the Juneau Economic Development Council since 2008.

Air date: Friday, February 18, 2022

