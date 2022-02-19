KTOO

Public lands, a trip through time

Air date: Friday, February 18, 2022 — Fireside Lecture on public lands. JEDC’s Innovation Summit. Katie B’s newsletter for Juneau skiers. Great Backyard Bird Count.

Guests: Amber DeBardelaben, Park Ranger.
What are “public lands?” How did they come to be and why are they worth protecting?

 

 

Amber DeBardelaben is a park ranger, a historian and education specialist, who also helps to organize the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center’s popular Fireside Lecture series.

