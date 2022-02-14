KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Foodie Friday: Coppa’s new ice cream flavors

Part of Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.

Guests: Marc Wheeler, Owner of Coppa
On  Juneau Afternoon’s Foodie Friday feature, Marc Wheeler talks about two new flavors of ice cream he’s created — Cardamom with orange-honey caramel and Bergamot with Ceylon Assam caramel.

Andy Kline. a volunteer host for Juneau Afternoon, tried out the Vanilla Bean and Deep Chocolate ice cream.

 

 

Also in this show:

