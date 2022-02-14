Foodie Friday: Coppa’s new ice cream flavors

Guests: Marc Wheeler, Owner of Coppa
On Juneau Afternoon’s Foodie Friday feature, Marc Wheeler talks about two new flavors of ice cream he’s created — Cardamom with orange-honey caramel and Bergamot with Ceylon Assam caramel.
