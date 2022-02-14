KTOO

Jessica Hood’s nine years in Juneau’s Wearable Art Extravaganza

Part of Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.

Guests: Jessica Hood, Wearable Arts Designer
Every dress at Juneau’s annual Wearable Arts Extravaganza has a story — and after nine years designing outfits for the show, Jessica Hood has many stories to tell. This year’s dress weighs about forty pounds and is made from trash bags, to bring awareness about plastic pollution in the oceans.

 

 

This is Jessica Hood’s 9th year as a designer for Juneau’s Annual Wearable Arts Extravaganza. This year’s piece is called “Forever Dress,” made entirely out of plastic garbage bags. She estimates that it weighs about 45 pounds. Hood said she had a lot of bags on hand, because her family always takes them on their hikes and fishing trips, to pick up trash as they explore (Photo courtesy of Jessica Hood).

