Inaugural Romeo Trot

Guests: Jordan Tanguay, Juneau Nordic Ski Club board member and ski team coach and coordinator.
In collaboration with the Orpheus Project, the Juneau Nordic Ski Club is launching its first ever Romeo Trot.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.
- Part 1: Why Romeo is more than just a wolf
- Part 2: Foodie Friday: Coppa’s new ice cream flavors
- Part 3: Jessica Hood’s nine years in Juneau’s Wearable Art Extravaganza